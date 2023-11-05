CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-05 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cloud security gateway market looks promising with opportunities in the healthcare, retail, automotive, BFSI, IT & telecom, manufacturing, and government markets. The global cloud security gateway market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing need for real time traffic inspection, increase in the use of content security gateways worldwide to prevent unauthorized uploads to cloud services, and growing number of data leakage activities.

In this market, on-premises and cloud are the major segments of cloud security gateway market by deployment mode.

Lucintel forecasts that on-premises is expected to witness largest growth over the forecast period because of its low cost, high performance, and better control and visibility.

Within this market, healthcare will remain the largest segment due to high adaption for collecting and storing a large amount of sensitive patient data.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising awareness among the population about security breaches, the adoption of new national security measures by governing authorities of numerous countries, and the growing number of cybercrimes across the area.

Trend Micro, Dell, Cisco Systems, IBM, Symantec, F5 Networks, Microsoft, Intel, Barracuda Networks, and McAfee are the major suppliers in the cloud security gateway market.

This exclusive report from Lucintel will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or click on this link helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Electronic Recycling Market

General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instrument Market

Cap & Closure Market

Ferrosilicon Market

Intravenous Solution Market

Mobile Power Plant Market