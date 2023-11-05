Lucintel Forecasts the Global Floating Solar Panel Market to Reach $3.7 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global floating solar panel market looks promising with opportunities in the tracking and stationary markets. The global floating solar panel market is expected to reach an estimated $3.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are high demand for clean fuel power generation energy sources, rising focus towards reduction of water pollution, and increased government incentives and policies.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in floating solar panel market to 2030 by location (onshore and offshore), product (tracking and stationary), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, onshore and offshore are the major segments of floating solar panel market by location. Lucintel forecasts that onshore solar panel will remain the larger segment over the forecast period as it is easier to install and maintain and it possess the ability to reduce evaporation along with improving water quality.

Within this market, stationary will remain the larger segment due to its easy deployment on a body of water like reservoir or a lake.

APAC will remain the largest over the forecast period due to increasing government plans to meet the growing electricity consumption with lesser damage to the environment.

Midea, Sharp Corporation, Samsung, Hitachi, Panasonic, Mitsubishi Electri, and Lennox International are the major suppliers in the floating solar panel market.

