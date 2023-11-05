Lucintel Forecasts the Global Cryogenic Tank Market to Reach $11.1 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cryogenic tank market looks promising with opportunities in the metal processing, energy generation, and electronic markets. The global cryogenic tank market is expected to reach an estimated $11.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are high demand for LNG and increasing government initiatives for clean energy across the world.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in cryogenic tank market to 2030 by raw material (steel and nickel alloy), cryogenic liquid (liquid nitrogen, LNG, liquid hydrogen, liquid oxygen, and others), application (storage and transportation), end use (metal processing, energy generation, electronics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, liquid nitrogen, LNG, liquid hydrogen, and liquid oxygen are the major segments of cryogenic tank market by cryogenic liquid. Lucintel forecasts that liquid nitrogen will remain the largest segment due to its wide application in metal processing, food & beverage, electronics, and healthcare industries.

Within this market, metal processing will remain the largest segment due to growing adpption of cryogenic gases, such as nitrogen, oxygen, and argon.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to easy availability of raw materials and low-cost labor.

Chart Industries, Cryofab, Inox, Linde, Air Products, Cryolor, Air Water, Wessington Cryogenics, Fiba Technologies, and Isisan are the major suppliers in the cryogenic tank market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Dental Splints Market

Booster Compressor Market

Cutting Equipment, Accessories and Consumable Market

Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market

Electrolyzer Market

Private 5G Market