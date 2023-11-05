Lucintel Forecasts the Global Automotive Intake Manifold Market to Reach $36.2 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive intake manifold market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car and commercial vehicle markets. The global automotive intake manifold market is expected to reach an estimated $36.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for fuel efficient vehicles and rising demand of lightweight materials in automotive parts.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in automotive intake manifold market to 2030 by material (aluminium, plastic, magnesium, and other composites), product type (single plane manifolds, dual plane manifolds, EFI manifolds, hi-ram manifolds, and supercharger intake manifolds), application (commercial vehicles and passenger cars), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, aluminium, plastic, and magnesium are the major segments of automotive intake manifold market by material. Lucintel forecasts that aluminium will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its high durability and dependability.

Within this market, passenger car will remain the larger segment due to increasing sales and production of fuel-efficient vehicles.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising production of passenger cars in China, India, and Japan and presence of major automotive OEMs in the region.

Edelbrock, Magneti Marelli, Röchling, Holley Performance Products, SogEFI, Keihin North America, Aisin Seiki, Mahle, Donaldson Company, and Novares are the major suppliers in the automotive intake manifold market.

