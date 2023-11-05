Lucintel Forecasts the Global Audible & Visual Signaling Devices Market to Reach $3.6 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global audible & visual signaling device market looks promising with opportunities in the oil & gas, chemical & pharmaceutical, food & beverage, energy & power, and mining markets. The global audible & visual signaling device market is expected to reach an estimated $3.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing awareness towards the importance of safety at work place and rapid urbanization and on-going infrastructure development projects, such as airports, railways, metro systems, and smart cities in the developing countries.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in audible & visual signaling device market to 2030 by product (strobe beacons, lighting, bells & horns, fire alarms/call points, and others), end use (oil & gas, chemical & pharmaceutical, food & beverages, energy & power, mining, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, strobe beacons, lighting, bells & horns, and fire alarms/call points are the major segments of audible & visual signaling device market by product. Lucintel forecasts that strobe beacons is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its capabilities, such as high-intensity, bright flashing light output, excellent visibility even in challenging lighting conditions and long distances.

Within this market, oil & gas will remain the largest segment due to stringent safety regulations and complex and hazardous environments like offshore oil rigs and refineries.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and growth of oil and gas and chemical industry in the region.

ABB, Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric Company, Bosch Security and Safety Systems, and Advanced Electronics are the major suppliers in the audible & visual signaling device market.

