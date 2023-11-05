Lucintel Forecasts the Global Starch Market to Reach $17.9 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global starch market looks promising with opportunities in the modified and native markets. The global starch market is expected to reach an estimated $17.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for starch in the food and beverage industry and growing usage of starch in industrial applications.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in starch market to 2030 by source (corn, wheat, potato, tapioca, and others), type (modified and native), application (food industry, industrial, and pharmaceuticals), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, corn, wheat, potato, and tapioca are the major segments of starch market by source. Lucintel forecasts that corn will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it is used as major ingredient in thicken soup and desserts so as to make food crispy and tasty.

Within this market, modified will remain the larger segment due to growing usage of modified starch in food and beverage.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing population and growing disposable income in the region.

Ingredion, Cargill, Adm, Tate & Lyle, Roquette, Avebe, Henan Starch Holdings, China Starch Holdings, Cristal Global, and Agrana Beteiligungs are the major suppliers in the starch market.

