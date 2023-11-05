Lucintel Forecasts the Global Trusted Platform Module Market to Reach $5.68 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global trusted platform module market looks promising with opportunities in the mobile security and automotive markets. The global trusted platform module market is expected to reach an estimated $5.68 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growth of cyberattacks and data issues, increasing use of cloud-based services, and increasing trend of smart technology adoption.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in trusted platform module market to 2030 by implementation type (discrete and integrated), type (TPM 1.2 and PM 2.0), application (mobile security, automotive, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, discrete and integrated are the major segments of trusted platform module market by implementation type. Lucintel forecasts that integrated is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, mobile security will remain the largest segment due to growing demand to protect sensitive data, such as financial information and personal identification numbers.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization, growing demand of e-commerce services, as well as, rising sale of laptops and PCs in this region.

HP, IBM, Intel, Samsung, Nuvoton, Security Innovation, Microsoft, Lenovo, AMD, and Nationz are the major suppliers in the trusted platform module market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Workwear Market

Wafer Fab Equipment Market

Cloud Migration Service Market

Cyber Security Mesh Market

DCB & AMB Substrate Market

Drilling Fluid Market