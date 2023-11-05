Lucintel Forecasts the Global Inboard Electric Motor Market to Reach $7.95 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global inboard electric motor market looks promising with opportunities in the civil entertainment and municipal markets. The global inboard electric motor market is expected to reach an estimated $7.95 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are high demand for low-emission vehicle, growing need for heating and cooling in places of residence, business, and industry, and rising usage of electrical equipment and machinery in various sectors.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in inboard electric motor market to 2030 by type (low power (below 10 HP), medium power (10–35 HP), and large power (above 35 HP)), application (civil entertainment, municipal, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, lower power (below 10 HP), medium power (10–35 HP), large power (above 35 HP) are the major segments of inboard electric motor market by type. Lucintel forecasts that lower power (below 10 HP) is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because it is inexpensive to purchase and maintain, reduced emissions, reduced noise, and reduced maintenance.

Within this market, civil entertainment will remain the largest segment because of increasing deployment of inboard electric motors in the use of boats and other vehicles in several activities such as boating, fishing, and camping.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand in end markets including power, automotive, and industrial in nations like China and India, and growing consumer demand for electric automobiles in this region.

Kräutler Elektromaschinen, Elco Motor Yachts, TEMA, Transfluid, Torqeedo, Oceanvolt, Piktronik, Star Investments, Ingeteam Power Technology, and Aquamot are the major suppliers in the inboard electric motor market.

