Canton, Ohio, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — Danner Dental, a leading dental practice in Canton, Ohio, is proud to offer state-of-the-art dental implant solutions that can transform your smile and overall health. Dental implants are a remarkable dental procedure that can replace missing teeth with exceptional results. We provide comprehensive care, from tooth extractions and bone grafts to the final restoration, all under the expert guidance of Dr. Jeff Danner, ensuring consistent and outstanding outcomes.

What Are Implant Restorations? Implant restorations are a revolutionary solution that not only replaces missing teeth but also replicates the function of natural tooth roots. Unlike traditional dental bridges, they don’t rely on adjacent teeth for support. Dr. Jeff Danner precisely places titanium or zirconium posts into the jawbone, creating a stable foundation that can support individual teeth, bridges, or even complete arches of teeth, including beautiful zirconia bridges. Additionally, dental implants can be used to stabilize dentures, providing a secure and comfortable fit. Our Dental Implant Procedures At Canton dental office, we offer patients various dental implant options to suit their unique needs:

All-on-X (4 to 6) Immediate Implants: This advanced, computer-guided surgery allows Dr. Danner to place a full arch implant-supported zirconia bridge in just one visit, often on the same day. Say goodbye to traditional, time-consuming methods.

Traditional Dental Implants: Dr. Danner’s extensive international training includes the surgical placement of both titanium and zirconia implants. Zirconia implants are an excellent choice for those with metal allergies and offer exceptional aesthetic results.

Preserving Jawbone Health

Maintaining jawbone structure is crucial for the successful integration of dental implants and preventing further bone loss. When a damaged tooth is removed, we immediately replace it with a bone graft and implant to preserve your jawbone’s integrity.

Advanced Technology for Precise Diagnostics

We employ 3D CBCT imaging to determine if dental implants are the right option for you. Our commitment to excellence is evident in our use of Nobel Biocare dental implants, known for their efficiency and aesthetic appeal.

Introducing Robotic Surgery for Dental Implants

We are proud to offer robotic dental implant surgery, a cutting-edge, computer-assisted procedure that uses 3D imaging and computer-generated surgical plans to place implants with unparalleled accuracy. This technology reduces the risk of human error, enhances surgical efficiency, and leads to shorter recovery times with less discomfort compared to traditional methods.

Find Your Implant Dentist

If you’re seeking a trusted dental office for dental implants near North Canton, look no further than Danner Dental. We are dedicated to providing exceptional care and life-changing results. Contact us today to schedule a consultation and take the first step towards a healthier, more confident smile.