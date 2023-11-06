MONROEVILLE, AL IS AMONG EIGHT MAIN STREET AMERICA COMMUNITIES IN THE RUNNING FOR THE 2024 GREAT AMERICAN MAIN STREET AWARD!

Monroeville, Alabama, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — Monroeville, Alabama has been recognized as a semifinalist for the Great American Main Street Award (GAMSA) due to its outstanding commitment to revitalizing its historic downtowns and commercial corridor districts through the Main Street Approach™, centered on preservation-based efforts.

Monroeville, Alabama has been recognized as a semifinalist for the Great American Main Street Award (GAMSA) due to its outstanding commitment to revitalizing its historic downtowns and commercial corridor districts through the Main Street Approach™, centered on preservation-based efforts. A panel of experts and local leaders in the realms of economic development and historic preservation, hailing from various parts of the nation, meticulously reviewed 17 applications submitted by Main Street programs from communities of diverse sizes across the country.

“Monroeville Main Street is a leading local program in Alabama, sharing expertise on their Youth Entrepreneur Program, AARP grant, public art, upper story development, and trails – sculpture, mural, literary – it is nothing short of amazing. Anne Marie, Executive Director, Monroeville Main Street, has played a crucial role in making this program a success. We are grateful to have her as a part of our team in Alabama!” — Mary Helmer Wirth, State Coordinator and President, Main Street Alabama

The semifinalists for the 2024 GAMSA showcase the Main Street America network’s diversity and underscore the effectiveness of the Main Street Approach™. Monroeville Main Street has generated over $$9.5 million in local reinvestment, helped open 37 net new businesses, facilitated the creation of 3,63 net new jobs, and leveraged 6,208 volunteer hours.

To learn more, visit: https://www.mainstreetalabama.org/monroeville/

Monroeville was selected as a Main Street Alabama designated community on June 2, 2014. The Literary Capital of Alabama is situated in the picturesque Red Hills of Alabama. Monroeville holds the distinction of being the birthplace of numerous renowned Alabama writers, such as Harper Lee and Truman Capote.

