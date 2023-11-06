Visa Matters: Your Gateway to Seamless Visa Solutions in New Zealand

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — Visa Matters is your trusted partner for all your visa needs in New Zealand. With a reputation for excellence and a range of services catering to various visa categories, we ensure that your journey to New Zealand is smooth and hassle-free.

Work Visa NZ:

Are you interested in working in New Zealand? Visa Matters has you covered. We understand that New Zealand has a unique skill shortage, and to address this, there’s the “Green List.” These are roles in such high demand that businesses are not required to search for staff within the country.

If you possess the qualifications and experience to fill one of these critical vacancies and receive an employment offer from an Accredited Employer, you’re in an excellent position to obtain the Accredited Employer Work Visa.

Student Visa:

Whether you’re planning to enroll in school, university, or undertake any other formal training in New Zealand, you’ll need a relevant visa to study for more than 3 months. Visa Matters is accredited by both government and private tertiary education providers, making us the ideal partner to help you find the perfect course and ensure you have the right visa to see it through.

Explore New Zealand On Visitor Visa:

Discovering the beauty of New Zealand is a dream comes true. While visitors can usually spend up to nine months in the country, Visa Matters offers an even more exciting opportunity. Did you know that special category visitor visas allow you to stay even longer?

Visa Matters is your expert guide for visitor visa extensions and special category visitor visas. We ensure you can explore New Zealand for an extended period beyond the typical visit duration.

About Visa Matters:

Visa Matters is a recognized and trusted visa service provider, accredited by both government and private tertiary education institutions in New Zealand. We offer a range of visa services to make your stay in New Zealand seamless and worry-free.

