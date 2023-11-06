APS Fulfillment and 3C Contact Services Inc.: A Winning Combination for Customer Service Excellence

Miami, FL, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — APS Fulfillment, Inc. (www.APSFulfillment.com), one of the United States’ leading cost-effective shipping and fulfillment companies, is proud to announce a cross-promotion with 3C Contact Services Inc., a prominent customer service agency that provides call center solutions worldwide. This partnership will help APS’s clients deal with their customer service needs and requests.

3C Contact Services Inc. is a one-stop shop for all customer-related matters, providing a professional and friendly approach that aligns perfectly with APS’s client’s standards. 3C’s services include tailored inbound and outbound solutions, email management, appointment booking, virtual receptionists, and promotional services.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with 3C Contact Services Inc.,” says Jack Lombardi, Director of Sales and Operations at APS Fulfillment, Inc. “Their commitment to customer service excellence is unparalleled, and we are confident that our clients will benefit from this collaboration.”

The partnership between APS Fulfillment, Inc. and 3C Contact Services Inc. is a win-win for both companies and their clients. With the help of 3C, APS Fulfillment is now better equipped to provide its clients with the highest quality customer service solutions, while 3C will gain access to APS’s extensive network of clients.

“We are confident that this partnership will be beneficial for both APS and 3C,” said Lombardi. “We look forward to a long and successful relationship.”

APS Fulfillment, Inc. is one of the United States’ leading cost-effective shipping and fulfillment companies, offering affordable and real-time fulfillment services to small, medium, and large companies. Over the years, APS Fulfillment, Inc. has invested heavily in state-of-the-art warehouse management software (WMS) that allows businesses to connect to their e-commerce store and automate the warehousing, prep, pick, and pack, shipping, and warehousing of their products. More information on APS Fulfillment, Inc. is available by visiting the firm’s web site at www.APSFulfillment.com or by calling 954-582-7450.