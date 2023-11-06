English Language School in London – Study English Courses in the UK

London, UK, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — West London English School (WLES) is a private, family-run, British Council accredited language school offering high quality courses at affordable prices in a warm and friendly environment, based in the heart of Ealing with a longstanding reputation for excellent standards of teaching. Our English teachers have interesting stories to tell from places they’ve been to, where they taught English before to why they love what they do!

We offer a range of different full-time and part-time english courses including General English 16+, Business English, Cambridge English, Trinity ISE 1 (B1 English level), IELTS exam preparation, Conversation Classes, Medical English, Junior English Programme and even courses tailored specifically to suit your needs.

Our language school, based in the heart of Ealing, offers you the opportunity to enjoy a unique learning experience in a relaxed, friendly and warm environment. Our students come from all over the world, including Europe, Asia, the Middle East and South America. Having such a mix of cultures makes it an exciting place to come and study. We love our international environment and are proud to be professional in everything we do. As a team of truly welcoming, friendly and caring people, we can’t wait for you to join our school.

What sets West London English School apart from other English schools in London is our staff; all of our staff members are friendly, helpful and approachable. They can help you with many aspects of your studies, from opening a bank account, finding somewhere to live, choosing the right course, applying for a VISA or any other issues our students may face during their studies in London.

At West London English School we ensure that all of our students have a great experience during their time in London and enable our students to learn, enjoy and achieve their best. We offer our students exclusivity and high standards of teaching providing excellent service and value for money, and that is why we recommend you choose West London English School.