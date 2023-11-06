Academic IELTS exam preparation course in London – Study english in the UK

London, UK, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — Academic IELTS is an internationally-recognised test which is used as an entry requirement for studying at university in the UK. It is also often needed for visa applications and for people going into specific fields of study such as medicine. When you take an IELTS test, your result will be a in the form of a band scored from 1 to 9. When you contact a university, they will tell you the band you need to achieve to enroll on their courses.

IELTS is for overseas students wanting to go into higher education, professionals in particular fields (such as medicine) wanting to practise in the UK, and also for some people who need it for their visa application.

Our IELTS preparation course will introduce you to the different parts of the test and give you the techniques you need to achieve your full potential. These techniques include: note-taking in lectures; skimming and scanning academic texts at high speed; writing academic reports and essays; speaking with fluency and confidence; and expanding your academic vocabulary. We offer both full-time intensive IELTS courses and longer part-time courses.

Our IELTS preparation course is based on a coursebook which changes each term, and also includes an exam practice book of past papers. We provide certain materials free of charge, depending on the length of your course.

You will be given periodic tests throughout the class so that you and your teacher can assess your progress.