OET Preparation Course in London – Study english in the UK

London, UK, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — Our OET (Occupational English Test) preparation classes are designed to help you improve your ability to use and understand English in the medical field, and ultimately help you pass the OET test. These classes incorporate speaking, listening, reading and writing skills; and they will also help you to develop the grammar and vocabulary that will be required to succeed in the test.

OET has been specifically developed for 12 healthcare professions: Dentistry, Dietetics, Medicine, Nursing, Occupational Therapy, Optometry, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Podiatry, Radiography, Speech Pathology and Veterinary Science.

This course focuses on all four skills required for the OET and is designed to provide techniques that candidates need to pass the exam. Grammar is focused on in speaking and writing and you will be aided with revising the relevant vocabulary needed for a healthcare professional on a day-to-day basis.

OET is suitable for Healthcare Professionals at the minimum of an Upper-Intermediate level (B2 or higher) who want to take the Occupational Enlish Test in order to practise in the UK. These healthcare professionals include nurses, doctors and midwgives.

DURING THE COURSE YOU WILL





Do regular OET practice in order to monitor your progress.





Take part in a wide range of class activities designed to help with the test.





Learn practical techniques for all parts of the exam.





Take part in pair work and group work.





Have regular homework assignments.





Have one-to-one tutorials with your teacher to assess your progress and set new learning targets.





Take regular short tests in order to assess your progress.