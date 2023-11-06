English Social Programme in London – Learn English in UK

London, UK, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — Join our Junior Social Programme to experience the real London by visiting traditional sights as well as hidden gems off the beaten track. Discover all the cool things to do in the capital with our fun, unique, Insta-worthy excursions. Our learners’ language development extends from the classroom to these diverse outings, as students are always accompanied by one of our teachers who all have extensive knowledge of their home town, London.

We offer a full afternoon activites as part of our Junior programme in the Summer 2023. The afternoon activity including: Explore London, Drama workshop, Dance workshop, Football English, STEM programme and Junior Business Skills workshop.

Football English is designed for students who love football and would like to learn more about the game in an English-speaking environment. In the workshop, they will learn about Positions, Formations, Different styles of play, Team talks, Punditry, Commentary, Interviews with players and coaches, Nutrition etc.

Our Junior Business Skills programme, built specifically for teenagers, brings together the skills they need to help them thrive in the world of work and develop their day-to-day communication skills. In the workshop they will learn about the Working World, CV and Resume Writing, Cover Letters, Job Interviews, Networking Skills, Using Technology and social media, Speaking with Confidence etc.

Drama workshop is particularly valuable for presentation and expression in English and encourages teamwork and co-operation. At the end each week, there will be a performance, giving a chance for students to show what they have learnt to their peers.

Fun and vibrant classes containing a mix of dance trends, with a focus on dance as a performance art. Dance builds confidence and also helps you stay fit and healthy– both in mind and body! Learn and perform a full routine!