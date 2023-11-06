First Aid at Work (FAW) Training Course in London, UK

London, UK, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — First Aid at Work training course is designed to comply with HSE guideline and Health and Safety (First Aid) regulation 1981. This is the full comprehensive first aid course, for anyone would like to qualify as a First Aider at Work. Duration of FAW course is 3 days. Learner who passes the assessments will be awarded a Nationally recognized level 3 certificate valid for three years. All our courses will be delivered by highly qualified experienced First Aid Trainers. Our scenario practices will boost the delegates confident to deal with any workplace First Aid emergencies confidently and able to manage and control any First Aid emergencies at work.

We highly recommend this course for Construction companies, Supermarkets, Schools, Universities, Factory workers, Restaurants and Food chains staff, Fitness instructors, any other workplaces/offices and anyone who is looking forward to starting a career.

Every Delegates will receive Student First Aid Manual and Student Resource pack.

Type of Delegates: Individual / In House

Delegates Age: 14+ (Under 18 must be accompanied by parent or a responsible adult)

Course Duration: 3 Days (18 contact Hours)

Course Content:





Principles of first aid





Role of a first aider





Prevent infection





Introduction to relevant regulations





First aid kit





Managing an incident





Primary survey





Secondary survey





Eye injuries





Burns





Poison





Bites and Stings





Asthma





Low blood sugar





Severe allergic reaction





Minor cuts and bleeding





Severe cuts and bleeding





Faint





Shock





Seizure





Angina





Heart attack





Choking





Unresponsive patients





Not breathing patients





Head injuries





Bone Muscles and Joint injuries





Spinal injury management





Stroke





Record keeping

Cyan Heart LTD is an award winning training provider in London. We deliver highest standard training. Our affordable price on courses doesn’t compromise the standard of the courses. We are First Aid Industry Body Registered (FAIB).

All our courses are designed and delivered in a relaxed, friendly and professional environment to give you necessary hands on skills to prepare you for the emergencies.

Good First Aid knowledge will help save a quality of life not just life.

Be Brave, Save Lives!