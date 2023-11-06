First Aid at Work (FAW) Training Course in London, UK

Posted on 2023-11-06

London, UK, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — First Aid at Work training course is designed to comply with HSE guideline and Health and Safety (First Aid) regulation 1981. This is the full comprehensive first aid course, for anyone would like to qualify as a First Aider at Work. Duration of FAW course is 3 days. Learner who passes the assessments will be awarded a Nationally recognized level 3 certificate valid for three years. All our courses will be delivered by highly qualified experienced First Aid Trainers. Our scenario practices will boost the delegates confident to deal with any workplace First Aid emergencies confidently and able to manage and control any First Aid emergencies at work.

We highly recommend this course for Construction companies, Supermarkets, Schools, Universities, Factory workers, Restaurants and Food chains staff, Fitness instructors, any other workplaces/offices and anyone who is looking forward to starting a career.

Every Delegates will receive Student First Aid Manual and Student Resource pack.

Type of Delegates: Individual / In House

Delegates Age: 14+ (Under 18 must be accompanied by parent or a responsible adult)

Course Duration: 3 Days (18 contact Hours)

Course Content:

Principles of first aid

Role of a first aider

Prevent infection

Introduction to relevant regulations

First aid kit

Managing an incident

Primary survey

Secondary survey

Eye injuries

Burns

Poison

Bites and Stings

Asthma

Low blood sugar

Severe allergic reaction

Minor cuts and bleeding

Severe cuts and bleeding

Faint

Shock

Seizure

Angina

Heart attack

Choking

Unresponsive patients

Not breathing patients

Head injuries

Bone Muscles and Joint injuries

Spinal injury management

Stroke

Record keeping

Cyan Heart LTD is an award winning training provider in London. We deliver highest standard training. Our affordable price on courses doesn’t compromise the standard of the courses. We are First Aid Industry Body Registered (FAIB).

All our courses are designed and delivered in a relaxed, friendly and professional environment to give you necessary hands on skills to prepare you for the emergencies.

Good First Aid knowledge will help save a quality of life not just life.

Be Brave, Save Lives!

