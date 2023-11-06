Moving and Handling (People) Course for Carers in London, UK

London, UK, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — Moving and Handling (People) training course is designed to minimise or reduce the risk of Musculoskeletal injuries to the health care professionals working in the health care industry. Our Moving and Handling training is at highest standard and comply with CQC requirements. During the training, delegates get the opportunity to practice various and safe moving and handling techniques and safe use of equipments. Moving and handling related regulations and risk assessments will also be covered to empower your staff. Ongoing observation is used throughout the training for competency.

This training will increase the awareness of own/self back care, posture and how to handle patient safely while keeping patients and staff safe. This training is delivered at professional, friendly and relaxed environment to give you the hands on skills.

This course is ideal for Health care workers in NHS settings, private hospitals, Care homes and nursing homes. Doctors, Nurses, Student nurses, Physiotherapists, Health care assistants, Agency nurses, Agency HCA. And people who care for a family member at their own place.

Type of Delegates: Individual / In House

Course Duration: 3 Hours

Course Content:





Moving and Handling Principals





Moving and Handling related Laws and Regulations





Moving and handling Risk Assessments





Safe use of patient handling equipments





Moving and handling related musculoskeletal injuries





Increase awareness of Back Care

Cyan Heart LTD is an award winning training provider in London. We deliver highest standard training. Our affordable price on courses doesn’t compromise the standard of the courses. We are First Aid Industry Body Registered (FAIB).

All our courses are designed and delivered in a relaxed, friendly and professional environment to give you necessary hands on skills to prepare you for the emergencies.

