Securing Your Smile: Financial Insurance Options At Spearmint Dental & Orthodontics In Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls, TX, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — Spearmint Dental & orthodontics – Wichita Falls is excited to announce a game-changing initiative to make quality dental services accessible to all. The practice offers comprehensive dental care with flexible insurance options in Wichita Falls, TX.

With this initiative, the office is set to redefine dental care, offering a wide range of services, including orthodontics, cosmetic, general, restorative, and specialty dentistry, all under one roof. Dr. Jan Ortiz and his team ensure everyone can enjoy a healthy, confident smile without breaking the bank.

They provide various services, including orthodontics, cosmetic, general, restorative, and specialty dentistry. Patients seeking teeth whitening, veneers, and fillings can rely on this practice for flexible financing options.

For individuals who want affordable treatments for dental emergencies or to restore their smile with dental implants or crowns, opting for insurance with this dentistry can be beneficial. They can visit the practice to understand their coverage options for Invisalign, braces, Invisalign Teen, kid-friendly dentistry, root canal therapy, and more.

Spearmint Dental & Orthodontics collaborates with leading insurance providers, including MetLife, Cigna, Assurant, Thrive Dental Plan, Principal, Delta Dental, and Ameritas. This partnership ensures that dental care here is financially secure. With this extensive network of insurance partners, patients can trust that their smile is in good hands.

As part of the new patient visit experience, the practice takes the time to review dental and medical history forms, fully examine teeth and gums, and perform necessary X-rays. The dentists here check for cavities, clean and polish teeth, and create a customized treatment plan while addressing any questions or concerns.

Dr. Jan Ortiz, a leading dentist in Wichita Falls, states, “We believe that everyone deserves access to quality dental care without the burden of high costs. Our financial insurance options are steps towards ensuring that patients can smile confidently with affordable treatments.”

About Spearmint Dental & orthodontics – Wichita Falls

Spearmint Dental & orthodontics – Wichita Falls provides exceptional dental care to the surrounding community. With the expertise of Dr. Jan Ortiz, Dr. Sravanthi Dandala, and other staff, the practice offers cutting-edge dental services, from orthodontics to cosmetic and general dentistry. Their mission is to create smiles that last a lifetime, and their commitment to affordability and quality sets them apart.

