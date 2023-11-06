Softaken Outlook Split PST Tool with Latest Features – 2023

Toronto, Canada, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken, a well-known software development firm, recently announced the addition of a new functionality to its renowned Outlook PST Splitter application. Users can now separate PST files by size, giving them additional independence and authority over their Outlook data.

In relation to New Features

Users may now break their PST files into smaller, more manageable portions depending on the set size restriction, thanks to the new functionality to divide PST files by size. This is especially important for customers who have huge PST files that need to be broken into smaller files in order to be managed properly.

About Softaken Outlook Split PST Tool

Softaken Outlook PST Splitter is well-known for its simplicity and dependability, and the new functionality is no exception. Users can quickly pick the PST file to split, set the size limit for each split file, and the program will automatically divide the PST file into smaller parts depending on the size restriction.

Features of Software

Along with to the new capability for dividing PST files by size, the Outlook PST Splitter program provides various additional splitting options, such as splitting by date, year, and folder.

This offers users the freedom they need to handle their Outlook data in the way that is most convenient for them.

The Outlook PST Splitter application is intended to assist Outlook users in managing huge PST files by dividing them into smaller, more manageable ones. This improves Outlook’s speed and prevents data loss or corruption.

Outlook PST Splitter works with every version of Outlook, including Outlook 2019, 2016, 2013, and previous versions as well.

The program is also compatible with any version of Windows, making it available to people all around the world.

Softaken provides a trial period for free of the Outlook PST Splitter utility so that consumers can try it before purchasing it.

In addition, the organization provides 24/7 customer assistance to help consumers with any issues or issues that they could have.

CEO’s Remarks

“We continually strive to make our program easier to use and to offer additional capabilities to our users,” a Softaken spokesperson said. “The addition of the ability to divide PST files by size is a further move in this path, and we are pleased to offer this feature to our users.”

Check the company’s website or contact their customer care staff for more details about Softaken’s Outlook PST Splitter tool and its new functionality to separate PST files by size.

https://www.softaken.com/split-pst-pro