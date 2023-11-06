LaVida Massage of Fredericksburg, VA Welcomes New Owners

Fredericksburg, VA, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — LaVida Massage, located at 1460 Central Park Blvd., Suite #112, Fredericksburg, VA 22401, is delighted to introduce their passionate new owners, Anil Premlall and Jessica Premlall.

Anil and Jessica have had their eyes set on owning a LaVida Massage center for quite some time. Jessica’s dedication to the art of massage spans an impressive eight years, during which she previously owned other massage centers. One of the key goals that drew them to LaVida Massage was the opportunity to channel their energy as professional business owners. Extensive research led them to the brand, and they were deeply inspired by what LaVida Massage stands for. Anil and Jessica see this venture as a platform for growth, and they are thrilled to bring their wellness services to the Fredericksburg community.

“As someone who is dedicated to wellness, opening a LaVida Massage center is a dream of mine,” says Jessica Premlall, owner. “We can’t wait to start bringing relaxation and wellness to the Fredericksburg community!”

LaVida Massage of Fredericksburg boasts nine serene massage rooms, including two dedicated spaces for couples’ massages and two rooms for professional skincare. Their comprehensive massage services encompass Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, prenatal massage, and much more. They offer a special introductory rate of $69.95 for a 60-minute custom massage session to first-time clients and their Benefits Program allows you to enjoy a 60-minute custom massage session every month at the first-time pricing. LaVida Massage of Fredericksburg also offers skincare services which include several different kinds of facials, body wraps for hydration and waxing.

LaVida Massage of Fredericksburg is open seven days a week with extended hours for your convenience. To book your rejuvenating session, simply visit https://lavidamassagefredericksburgva.com/ or call 540.735.4840.

About LaVida Massage

LaVida Massage is a unique Wellness Center offering highly customized therapeutic massage and skin care services that are affordable and convenient. We are a leading provider of holistic health and wellness services, catering to busy, active lifestyles in gender-neutral settings. Founded in Michigan in 2007, the LaVida Massage mission is to improve the lives of our guests through exceptional treatments, products, education, and customer care. For our Franchisees, our mission is to make sure that they succeed.

For more information on owning a LaVida Massage Center, visit www.lavidamassagefranchise.com.

