TradeTek Releases Framing, Concrete & Interiors Bundles

HENDERSON, Nevada, USA, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — TradeTek Software is pleased to announce the release of our Framing, Concrete and Interiors bundles for TradeTek. Each bundle includes ready to go takeoff assemblies, database lists and reports that allow the user to get up and running immediately doing live takeoffs in TradeTek. The bundles are set up to easily calculate all material, labor, subcontract, equipment and other items quantities and costs.

TradeTek linear, area, segment, count, joist and beam assemblies are takeoff tools that allow you to measure plan pages and generate quantities and costs for multiple assembly items in a single takeoff.

The Framing Bundle is designed to handle all your lumber and framing hardware takeoff needs. The bundle includes the following:

* Takeoff assemblies for wall framing.

* Takeoff assemblies for floor and ceiling framing.

* Takeoff assemblies for posts and beams.

* Takeoff assemblies for roofs.

* Takeoff assemblies for framing hardware and misc. items.

* Database list for lumber.

* Database list for sheet goods.

* Database list for framing hardware.

* Database list for EWP.

* Database list for framing labor.

* 6 pre-built ready to go reports.

The Concrete Bundle will handle all your residential and commercial concrete projects.

The bundle includes the following:

* Takeoff assemblies for SOG and elevated slabs.

* Takeoff assemblies for continuous and spread footings.

* Takeoff assemblies for CIP poured walls.

* Takeoff assemblies for grade beams.

* Takeoff assemblies for square and round columns and misc. items.

* Database list for concrete.

* Database list for concrete forming materials.

* Database list for slab base.

* Database list for reinforcing.

* Database list for concrete labor.

* 6 pre-built ready to go reports.

The Interiors Bundle was created to capture all of your interiors material and labor items quickly, with less takeoff required. The bundle includes the following:

* Takeoff assemblies for metal framing.

* Takeoff assemblies for drywall.

* Takeoff assemblies for insulation.

* Takeoff assemblies for painting.

* Takeoff assemblies for FRP panels and trim.

* Database list for metal framing.

* Database list for drywall.

* Database list for insulation.

* Database list for paint materials.

* Database list for FRP.

* Database list for interior labor.

* 6 pre-built ready to go reports.

TradeTek bundles are available to purchase as a lifetime license for each, regardless of the licensing option of TradeTek that you are running. Bundles are licensed per computer for the desktop and floating license options of TradeTek and are licensed per user in the network server license option of TradeTek. The Framing and Concrete Bundles are both $495 each and the Interiors Bundle is $695 each.

TradeTek Software

+1 (725) 356-1454

info@tradeteksoftware.com

www.tradeteksoftware.com