Facial Injection Services at Phoenix Dental Implant and Invisalign Centre in Vancouver

Vanvouver BC, Canada, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — Phoenix Dental Implant and Invisalign Centre, a trusted dental and aesthetic care provider, is excited to introduce its Facial Injection service to reduce the signs of aging. Located in East Vancouver, BC, our center now offers a solution to address the visible signs of aging and enhance your natural beauty. As time passes, aging becomes visible on our skin. Wrinkles, furrows, and reduced soft tissue volume can impact our confidence. At Phoenix Dental Implant and Invisalign Centre, our experienced professionals specialize in Facial Injection procedures designed to rejuvenate your appearance.

What Is Facial Injection?

Facial injection, or “fillers,” involves the precise administration of specialized products into facial skin to address signs of aging effectively. Factors like sun exposure, muscle movements, and lifestyle choices can lead to wrinkles and sagging skin. Our skilled team tailors the treatment to your unique needs, injecting fillers into specific facial areas to rejuvenate your appearance.

Benefits of Facial Injection:

Immediate and Natural-Looking Results: Enjoy a more refreshed look without invasive procedures.

Temporary Yet Long-Lasting: Benefit from your rejuvenated appearance for several months to a year.

Minimal Downtime: Resume your activities shortly after the procedure, with minimal restrictions in the first 24 hours.

Post-Treatment Care: Maintain your radiance with a healthy lifestyle.

Schedule Your Consultation:

Interested in Facial Injection services in Vancouver? Contact our staff to arrange a consultation. We at Phoenix Dental Implant and Invisalign Centre are committed to your well-being and helping you embrace a more youthful you.