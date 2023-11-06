Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata Helps in Transferring Patients Without Any Difficulties

Kolkata, India, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — Difficulties occurring on the way to the selected destination can be life-threatening for the patients as they can end up causing casualties or discomfort for them during the journey. Selecting Vedanta Air Ambulance for the relocation of patients can be beneficial as we provide transportation via Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata that is equipped with best-in-line equipment and supplies ensuring the relocation mission don’t seem discomforting at any point. Having state-of-the-art medical flights for the transportation of patients can ensure the evacuation mission is scheduled without causing any discomfort or complication on the way.

We have the capability of composing emergency, non-emergency, domestic, international, neonatal, geriatric, pediatric, and obstetric air ambulance transfers for patients according to their underlying concerns and never fail to meet their expectations while they are facing a critical emergency. We believe that every life is significant and work hard to restore it by offering risk-free and safe Air Ambulance from Kolkata to Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, Vellore, Delhi, Hyderabad, and other important cities of our country.

The Team of Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati is Skilled to Manage the Evacuation Process

Our most important priority at Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati is the maintenance of the stable health of the patient during the process of relocation. Our extensively trained flight nurses and paramedics are experienced in offering personalized care to patients and making sure their health doesn’t deteriorate while they are in transit. Our air ambulances are world-class charter jets that have been converted and outfitted with medical equipment to resemble the emergency room of a hospital so that patients can be kept in stable condition until the journey gets over safely.

We at Air Ambulance in Guwahati were once asked to compose an air medical transportation for a patient with pancreatic disorder who was also diabetic and needed quick treatment for his underlying medical condition. Without wasting any time we arranged an air ambulance with basic to advanced life support facilities and ensured the evacuation mission was completed in an effective and non risky manner. We also had a medical team that was concerned with the medical condition of the patient and offered the right medication and medical attention to him whenever it was required. The availability of our ground ambulance at the receiving airport made it more effective for the patients to reach their choice of healthcare facility safely.