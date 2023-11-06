WorldatWork launches Total Rewards’23, India Edition — an innovative HR learning and networking event in India.

Pune, India, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — With a proven track record of providing HR professionals with an insightful, strategy-focused education and networking opportunity in the United States, the event was brought to India for the first time, in October 2023.

WorldatWork’s Total Rewards Conference is a premier learning event for ambitious and curious Total Rewards, Compensation & Benefits professionals.

This annual event brought together speakers and programs that delivered actionable, measurable solutions in a fun and dynamic setting. CHROs, senior HR and Total Rewards leaders were provided with plenty of opportunities to connect with peers and be part of a larger movement to transform how talent is rewarded in organizations in India. The half-day event in Pune, with a business-centric approach, delivered tangible ideas along with inspiration to shape up organizations’ Total Rewards strategies. The event was a combination of panel discussions and workshops, hosted by leading industry subject matter experts.

Says Sheetal Raut, Managing Director, WorldatWork India: “Drawing from our rich legacy of knowledge of Total Rewards and mission to build better workplaces, WorldatWork India is committed to bring India’s TR community together and provide them with the most forward-looking industry insights to elevate their Total Rewards strategy that delivers superior employee experience and organizational performance. We are glad to see the community benefit from this event and in the years to come.”

“With the launch of Total Rewards’23 India Edition, we’ve taken a crucial step toward our goal of building a more global and diverse community through our association, as well as providing that growing network with the insights, knowledge, and peer engagement that’s unique to our deep experience in the areas of total rewards: compensation, benefits, well-being, recognition, and career succession. People across the world are shaping the future of work and Total Rewards. We look forward to creating more opportunities for networking and knowledge sharing for all TR professionals in India.” — Scott Cawood, CEO, WorldatWork.

About WorldatWork

WorldatWork is the leading global nonprofit organization for professionals engaged in the critically important practice of Total Rewards. We serve those who are responsible for cultivating inspired, engaged, productive and committed workers in effective and rewarding workplaces We guide them in the design and delivery of Total Rewards programs with our membership, education, certification, idea exchange, thought leadership, knowledge creation, information sharing, research, and networking. For more than 65 years, WorldatWork has served Total Rewards professionals throughout the world working in organizations of all sizes and structures. Professionals from more than 93% of Fortune 500® organizations rely on WorldatWork for Total Rewards solutions. WorldatWork India has been in operation for two years with headquarters in Pune, India. For more details on WorldatWork, please visit www.worldatwork.org

