Coldlar Educational Session: Exploring the Secure Journey of Web3 Together

Hong Kong, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — With the recent turmoil sparked by the JPEX exchange’s collapse, the cryptocurrency industry in Hong Kong faces an unprecedented critical moment, involving a staggering amount of 1.5 billion Hong Kong dollars. Many local cryptocurrency practitioners and KOLs have been deeply affected by this event, once again highlighting the risks and uncertainties in the cryptocurrency asset field.

In response to this challenge, Techub News, in collaboration with HKVAC (Hong Kong FinTech Industry Association) and other top industry organizations, has jointly launched the AI&Web3 Hong Kong Free Educational Event. The event aims to impart knowledge about fields such as AI and Web3 to the general Hong Kong population, helping them better understand and cope with this rapidly evolving industry.

This session will visit 100 community organizations in Hong Kong, including the Hong Kong Elite Club, the Hong Kong FinTech Industry Association, the Hong Kong Digital Finance Association, the Papua New Guinea (China Hong Kong) Chamber of Commerce, and the Web3 Professional Committee, covering various aspects of the Web3 industry. The topics include an introduction to the Web3 industry, investment strategies, basic knowledge for entering the Web3 arena, Hong Kong’s Web3 infrastructure, CRA’s position and application in the Hong Kong financial market, the universal wallet in the Web3 world, ChimerAI industry analysis, and legal compliance in the Web 3 field.

In these turbulent times, gaining more knowledge about AI and Web3 is particularly crucial. Understanding these fields will help individuals and businesses better resist risks and make wise investments and decisions.

The event took place on Wednesday, October 25th, at 14:00 (UTC+8) on the 7th floor of the Hong Kong K11 Office Building. Those who are interested in cryptocurrency assets, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and the Web3 domain, could gain valuable insights from domain experts about the developments in these fields.

As one of the initiating organizations for this event, Coldlar shared vital information on how to securely enter the Web3 arena. Coldlar has been dedicated to providing the safest hardware wallets to protect users’ cryptocurrency assets from the perils of cyber-attack and fraud. Coldlar’s latest wallet, Ultra, follows a “cold-hot separation” architecture, encrypting data via NFC and keeping users’ private keys within the Coldlar wallet, securely stored offline. Furthermore, it incorporates an internationally certified CC EAL6+ security chip, further enhancing the protection of users’ cryptocurrency assets.

Founded in 2016, the Coldlar team is a technology company dedicated to offering cryptocurrency asset storage solutions. They have the highest number of high-net-worth users in the industry and have received numerous honors, including “The Most Trusted Wallet by Users” and “The Most Popular Wallet by Users.” They are the only wallet company in China with patent technology, software copyrights, and global electronic product import and export qualifications.

The hosting of this AI&Web3 Hong Kong Free Educational Event underscores the importance of educational initiatives in the cryptocurrency and Web3 fields, and Coldlar will continue to provide cutting-edge cryptocurrency asset storage solutions to ensure the security of digital assets.

For those eager to learn more about the cryptocurrency, Web3, and artificial intelligence fields, this is a rare opportunity, and Coldlar wish to provide them with valuable knowledge to safely explore and invest in these emerging areas.