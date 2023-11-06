Delhi, India, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — Amrit Krishi, a leading source of certified organic food products in India, spotlights its efforts to economically empower rural women farmers across its supply chain this International Women’s Day. By providing training, fair wages and direct market access, Amrit Krishi is uplifting women’s livelihoods while delivering nutritious, sustainable food.

“At Amrit Krishi, we strongly believe in providing pathways to prosperity for marginalized communities, and that includes the women who nourish us through their agricultural work,” said company founder [name]. “Our women-centric programs and premium prices for organic crops unlock economic opportunities for female farmers and their families. We are committed to growing our ethical supply chain with women at the center.”

Amrit Krishi’s women-focused initiatives provide access to organic farming education, leadership workshops, self-help groups for peer support, and connections to premium urban markets to sell their chemical-free crops. The company currently sources over 30% of its raw materials from women-owned and managed organic farms.

“Organic farming aligns beautifully with women’s traditional knowledge,” explained Sanjeev Kumar, an Amrit Krishi farmer collaborator. “We receive so much empowerment and sisterhood through our collaboration. Our crops not only improve the land but uplift entire rural communities.”

At amritkrishi.shop, conscious consumers can join the movement by purchasing Amrit Krishi’s diverse grains, flours, organic oils and more, knowing their purchases positively impact women farmers and their communities.

“When you choose Amrit Krishi, you choose dignity for rural women,” noted Anjali. “From field to table, we are nourishing the world equitably. We hope you will join us!”

About Amrit Krishi: Amrit Krishi is a social enterprise empowering India’s organic farmers and providing traceable, desi organic products to consumers online at amritkrishi.shop.

Let me know if you would like me to modify or expand this press release draft in any way. I can tailor it fully to your brand’s voice, initiatives and messaging around supporting women farmers.