Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance Services in Ranchi Helps in Scheduling Stress-Free Journey for Patients

Ranchi, India, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — Patients who need immediate medical transportation should rely on the service of an effective ambulance that is quick and risk-free in reaching the specific location of the selected choice. Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance is known for offering Air and Train Ambulance from Ranchi with advanced life-saving and best-in-line medical equipment that is installed inside the air ambulance to keep the health of the patient stable until the evacuation mission is over. We have a team that coordinates the medical evacuation mission according to the urgent requirements of the patients and appears with an appropriate solution that can effectively transfer patients to the opted destination without any trouble.

Our team of medical professionals is experts in their manner of operation and makes sure the entire evacuation mission is delivered without hampering the well-being and stability of the patient. We have been in the healthcare sector for plenty of years and that has offered us the experience of scheduling on-time and safety-compliant Air and Train Ambulance Services in Ranchi to Kolkata, Raipur, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, and even to foreign countries.

Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance Services in Raipur Offers Continuous Care to Patients while Transferring them

The highest level of care and medical attention offered to the patients while in transit by our team of Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance in Raipur can guarantee the well-being of the patients until the evacuation process concludes. We manage to offer ground ambulance for patients who are too critical to travel to the sending airport or railway station via any commercial means of transport. Our dedicated staff is always ready to extend maximum support for the patients and make sure everything is arranged according to the requests put forth by us.

Once our team at Air and Train Ambulance Services in Raipur got contacted to transfer a patient to a medical center in another city transferring the patient was risky as the health of the ailing patient was deteriorating with each passing hour. He was a geriatric patient suffering from asthma and needed oxygen support all along the journey for which we had an in-built oxygen cylinder to keep the health of the patient in stable condition. We had a medical team with a respiratory therapist to care for the health of the patient and offered the right medication whenever required.