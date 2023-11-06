Dor-Mar Heating & Air Conditioning Expands Services with New Backflow Prevention Offering

Newark, Ohio, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — Dor-Mar Heating & Air Conditioning, a longtime trusted provider of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) services in Newark, Ohio, is proud to announce the expansion of its plumbing services with the introduction of backflow prevention and testing.

Backflow occurs when the normal flow of water is reversed in a plumbing system, potentially contaminating the clean water supply with pollutants and contaminants. This can happen due to a sudden change in water pressure, and it poses a significant risk to public health and safety.

Dor-Mar Heating & Air Conditioning is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the Newark area and the central Ohio community. With the introduction of backflow prevention services, the company is taking a proactive step to help protect the local water supply from contamination.

“Our team at Dor-Mar has always been dedicated to providing top-notch services to our community, and the introduction of backflow prevention is a testament to our commitment to safety and excellence,” said Steven Brewer, third-generation owner of the highly-rated company. “Backflow can lead to serious health risks, and our certified technicians are here to ensure that our customers’ plumbing systems are secure and compliant with local regulations.”

Dor-Mar’s backflow prevention services include:

Backflow Testing: Our certified technicians will conduct thorough inspections and tests of backflow prevention devices to ensure they are functioning correctly. Backflow Prevention Device Installation: We provide professional installation of backflow prevention devices, tailored to meet the specific needs of your plumbing system. Maintenance and Repairs: Regular maintenance and prompt repairs are crucial to ensuring the longevity and effectiveness of backflow prevention devices. Our team is equipped to handle all maintenance and repair needs. Compliance and Certification: We assist our customers in meeting local regulations and obtaining necessary certifications for their backflow prevention devices.

Dor-Mar Heating & Air Conditioning has been serving the Newark community for more than 60 years, providing reliable and efficient HVAC services. The introduction of backflow prevention services is a natural extension of our commitment to excellence and community safety.

For more information about our backflow prevention services, or to schedule a consultation, please contact Greg Brewer at Dor-Mar Heating & Air Conditioning at 740.345.6639​ or visit our website at https://www.dormarhvac.com/products-services/backflow-prevention/

About Dor-Mar Heating & Air Conditioning

Dor-Mar Heating & Air Conditioning is part of the Dor-Mar family of companies. The original Dor-Mar location, based in Newark, Ohio, was founded by Frank A. Brewer. The company is still in the family, currently managed by Frank’s grandsons Steven and Greg Brewer.

The company has offered top-of-the-line heating and cooling services since 1962 to homeowners and commercial businesses in the central Ohio area. Currently, services also include plumbing, appliance repair, water filtration & purification, and is now certified in backflow testing and prevention.

Dor-Mar employees attend frequent and regular training, ensuring they keep up with the ever-changing HVAC, plumbing, and appliance repair fields. Leading manufacturers Rheem& Coleman recently recognized Dor-Mar as a “Top Team Contractor.” They offer free estimates on new equipment, and provide customers with 24-hour service emergency service.

Dor-Mar is a Better Business Bureau A+ accredited business and has earned an A rating on Angi (formerly Angie’s List), the highest possible rating for a contractor. Currently, Dor-Mar is rated on Google at 4.6 stars with more than 1,000 customer reviews.