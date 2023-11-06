Experienced Spanish-Speaking Injury Attorneys Offer Unwavering Legal Help

Riverside, CA, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — For the Spanish-speaking community of Riverside, a team of ‘abogados de accidentes’ are on hand when it comes to fighting their corner for justice and compensation.

Leading attorney Hector Gancedo and his team at Defensores Legal Gancedo are experienced injury attorneys who seek to obtain fair compensation for clients who have suffered harm to their person.

The firm’s practice focuses on cases of physical injuries that occur as a result of negligent conduct. These could include cases involving all types of transportation: motorcycles, automobiles, bicycles, trains, and airplanes; damage on business premises, including trip and falls and pedestrian accidents.

They are also skilled in other cases of damages resulting from elder abuse, food contamination, product liability, and medical malpractice in birth injuries.

In most cases, the interests of the responsible party, their attorneys, and insurance companies are diametrically opposed to those of the victims. While the former seek to minimize their exposure, delay payment and compensate the victims to the smallest extent possible, the victims seek justice and appropriate compensation for the damage generated that is granted to them in a timely manner.

Obtaining a fair and timely resolution through skilful and compassionate representation is the Defensores Legal Gancedo’s team’s goal in every case they handle. “We prepare each case as if it were going to trial, and time and again, such preparation and detail are rewarded with fair results and satisfied clients,” said Mr Gancedo.

The attorneys and staff at Defensores Legal Gancedo have extensive experience and distinction in a wide range of damage cases. The firm is especially recognized for its excellence in defending victims of motorcycle accidents.

“Our attorneys have extensive experience advising motorcyclists and skillfully handle the specifics of this type of accident,” he said. “We work with specialists and experts in the areas of medicine, accident reconstruction, economics and engineering in pursuit of achieving the best result for our clients.

“We are accomplished negotiators and aggressive litigators, and we bring those skills to bear in every case we take on. We are recognized for our local Spanish-speaking services across the Riverside population, and we do not charge unless we win the case.”

The attorneys have received many five-star testimonials from satisfied clients. Janet Perez said: “I am so grateful. I couldn’t have asked for a better, more helpful law office to help me with my accident.”

Keisha Allen added: “I am very pleased with the results of my legal matter and would highly recommend Mr. Gancedo to represent you.”

To schedule an appointment with Defensores Legal Gancedo or for more information about their services:

Phone: (909) 640-3339

Website: https://abogadosdeaccidentesriverside.com/