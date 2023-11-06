The Centrifugal Pump Industry: A Vital Partner in Global Economic Growth

Global centrifugal pump sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook report and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

One of the key drivers behind this growth is the need for reliable and efficient fluid transportation in various applications. Centrifugal pumps offer advantages such as high flow rates, low maintenance requirements, and the ability to handle a varied range of fluids, making them indispensable in numerous industries. Furthermore, the development of advanced technologies, such as variable frequency drives (VFDs) and IoT-enabled monitoring systems, has enhanced the performance and efficiency of centrifugal pumps, further fueling their adoption.

Radial Flow Pumps Market Report Highlights

The global radial flow pump market size is anticipated to reach USD 24.4 billion in 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2030.

• In terms of configuration, the single-stage radial flow pump segment held the largest revenue share of 62.8% in 2022 as this segment plays a crucial role in agricultural irrigation, helping to move water from water sources to fields and crops efficiently.

• In terms of end-use, the oil and gas segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period owing to its applications such as injection, hydraulic fracturing, crude oil transportation, and refining processes. The growth of the oil and gas industry contributes to the demand for radial flow pumps.

• Several factors including industrialization, technical improvements, and growing urbanization have contributed to the remarkable rise in demand for energy fuel over the past few years, and North America is predicted to dominate the market over the projection period in terms of region. This is anticipated to increase the product’s uptake by several businesses, including the water and wastewater treatment, power, and oil and gas sectors.

• In May 2023, Xylem, Inc. launched a global pump manufacturing site in Egypt. Leading water brands including Flygt; Lowara; and Bell & Gossett will be manufactured and assembled at the new Xylem Egypt Plant, which will also produce parts and full units. The Xylem Egypt Plant will first produce Split-Case Centrifugal pumps for various uses, including irrigation, HVAC, and commercial building services, as well as End-Suction pumps for industry and irrigation.

Mixed Flow Pumps Market Report Highlights

The global mixed flow pump market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.1 billion in 2022, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

The mixed flow pumps are known for their unique hybrid design that combines elements of both centrifugal and axial flow pumps and has garnered significant attention in recent years due to their versatility and efficiency in handling various fluid types.

A notable trend in the mixed flow pumps market is the increasing demand for these pumps across a wide range of industries such as agriculture, irrigation, flood control, and wastewater management, offering a balanced solution between the high flow rates of axial flow pumps and the pressure capabilities of centrifugal pump.

This adaptability to diverse fluid viscosities and conditions has contributed to the widespread adoption of mixed flow pumps.

Key drivers propelling the mixed flow pumps market include the growing global emphasis on water resource management. As environmental concerns and regulatory requirements intensify, the need for efficient flood control, irrigation, and wastewater handling solutions becomes paramount.

Population growth and urbanization further contribute to the demand for mixed flow pumps, particularly in regions facing increased water management challenges.

Axial Flow Pumps Market Report Highlights

The global axial flow pump market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.0 billion in 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

• The high-power type segment accounted for a share of 58.9% in 2022 owing to increased demand for high-power pumps in applications, such as flood dewatering and water & wastewater treatment.

• The single-stage axial flow pump configuration segment accounted for a share of 62.7% in 2022 owing to its applications in various industries, including agriculture (irrigation), municipal water supply, wastewater management, flood control, aquaculture, and industrial fluid circulation.

• The oil & gas end-user segment is likely to register a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period owing to high product demand in various fluid handling applications due to their unique design that allows for efficient flow of fluids in a straight-line direction along the pump axis.

• Several factors, including rapid industrialization & urbanization, and technical improvements, have contributed to the remarkable rise in demand for energy fuel over the past few years, and North America is predicted to dominate the market over the projected period.

• This is anticipated to increase the product’s uptake by many businesses, including the water & wastewater treatment, power, and oil & gas sectors.

• By offering flow control products and services for the global infrastructure market, Flowserve Corporation announced the launch of its new Energy Advantage program in March 2022. This all-encompassing flow control approach aims to assist customers in lowering total cost of ownership and reducing carbon footprint.

• With Energy Advantage, Flowserve can assist customers in optimizing pump and valve power usage to achieve higher energy efficiency due to its engineering know-how, rigorous data-driven review approach, and full product & service portfolio.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the centrifugal pump market is characterized by a mix of established global players and regional manufacturers. Several multinational companies dominate the global centrifugal pump industry.

Key players operating in the Centrifugal Pump Industry are –

• Grundfos

• Xylem

• Flowserve

• ITT Corporation

• CIRCOR International

• Baker Hughes

• Gardner Denver

• Ebara Corporation

• Kirloskar Brothers Limited

• Tsurumi Manufacturing

• Alfa Laval

• KSB

• Grindex

• PSP Pumps

• Pentair

• Weir Group PLC

• Wilo SE

• ETEC S.A.

• Sanlian Pump Company

• Iwaki America Inc.

• Franklin Electric

• ACE PUMP CORPORATION

• Sulzer Ltd

• Ruhrpumpen Group

• Dover Corporation