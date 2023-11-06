Construction Fasteners Industry: A Dynamic and Innovative Market

Global construction fasteners sector database published by Grand View Research’s is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Construction Fasteners Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, Compiled Report By Grand View Research

Mechanical Anchors Market Report Highlights

The global mechanical anchors market size is expected to reach USD 1.85 billion in 2022, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

• Stainless steel was the largest and fastest growing market segment and accounted for 54.2% of the revenue share in 2022 as stainless steel hardly gets oxidized when compared to other materials including iron, and carbon steel. Additionally, aesthetic shining appearance, corrosion resistance, low maintenance, and strength make stainless steel a widely used material for manufacturing mechanical anchors

• Carbon steel accounted for USD 674.1 million for the year 2022 owing to its high strength. The presence of high carbon content makes them good at resisting abrasion and retaining shape under excess load in construction buildings. In addition, the material is primarily heat-treated by austenitizing, and quenching, followed by tempering to enhance its mechanical properties including yield and tensile strength

• Residential applications accounted for a revenue share of over USD 476.0 million in 2022. The use of mechanical anchors in residential applications includes fixing wooden or plastic frames to the concrete or masonry units, railing and fences, and cable trenches. Metals such as aluminum and steel are widely used in the manufacturing of windows and doors in buildings owing to the lightweight and highly durable properties exhibited by the metals

• Commercial applications accounted for 74.3% of the total market share for the year 2022. In commercial sectors, mechanical anchor finds its wide application in various malls, hotels, sports complexes, and industries. This building design is becoming more complex and is fitted with a wide variety of pipes, tubes, and cables suspended from the ceiling. These are primarily held on metal trenches which are fitted with mechanical anchors to fasten them to the underside of the concrete deck for support and hold

• Companies are engaged in the adoption of strategic initiatives such as research & development and vertical integration to gain a competitive edge

Bolts Market Report Highlights

The global bolts market size is expected to reach USD 6.33 billion in 2022, progressing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

• M8 was the largest product segment in 2018, in terms of revenue, and is expected to generate a revenue of USD 9.5 billion by 2028, on account of its wide application scope in industrial and construction segments

• GR 8.8 segment is expected to progress at a CAGR of 4.8%, in terms of revenue, from 2020 to 2028, owing to its extensive use in railroad equipment, motors, processing equipment, and engines

• North America market was valued at USD 9.4 billion in 2018 owing to the presence of notable aerospace and automotive manufacturing companies coupled with the revival of construction renovation sector

• The bolts market is dominated by the presence of large players operating through multiple sales channels such as direct and distributor-based supply, which aids them in grabbing a high market share.

Order your copy of Free Sample of “Construction Fasteners Industry Data Book –Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” published by Grand View Research

Chemical Anchors Market Report Highlights

The global chemical anchors market size is expected to reach USD 0.95 billion in 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2030.

• By product, capsule adhesive anchors are expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period owing to the increasing use of the product in the infrastructure and commercial segments

• In terms of resin, unsaturated polyester chemical anchors are primarily used in masonry and uncracked concrete applications. However, methacrylates and pure epoxy type anchors are better suited for more demanding applications, including rebar and fractured concrete

• The rising construction spending, particularly in the emerging economies, is a key factor promoting growth in the chemical anchor industry. Rising product awareness, coupled with the high consumer spending in the residential sector, is propelling the demand for chemical anchors

• In the U.S., the demand for chemical anchors is expected to increase on account of the growing investments in infrastructure repair and rebuilding. Chemical anchors are being used in a majority of steel constructions, column bases, and scaffold anchoring

• Manufacturers in the chemical anchor industry are involved in adopting several strategies, including acquisition, joint venture, new product development, and geographical expansion, which aid in enhancing their market penetration

Nails Market Report Highlights

The global nails market size is expected to reach USD 10.29 billion in 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

• The stainless steel segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. Stainless steel is an expensive raw material, resulting in comparatively higher prices for end products such as nails. However, these nails offer a long-lasting solution with minimal maintenance requirements. Additionally, recycling stainless-steel nails is also considered to be an easy process. These factors are expected to fuel the global demand for stainless steel nails for usage in various construction projects

• Concrete construction dominated the market and is further anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. Concrete is the most common material used in construction projects. The material is made by mixing several other materials such as water, gravel, stones, cement, and aggregates. These materials together result in long-lasting building solutions. Furthermore, concrete is also highly preferred in the construction of sidewalks, garages, basements, driveways, columns, manholes, and beams on account of its superior strength

• The Central & South America region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period. Emerging economies, such as Argentina, Brazil, and Peru are witnessing population growth coupled with rapid urbanization. These factors are triggering the construction of residential and commercial units in Central & South America, thereby fueling the product demand

• The market for construction nails is highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of local players. Some of the key players include Simpson Strong-Tie, Grip-Rite, Shandong Oriental Cherry Hardware Group, Maze Nails, TITIBI, and Pan Chem Corporation

Go through the table of content of Construction Fasteners Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study.

Competitive Landscape

The construction nails market is categorized as highly competitive owing to the presence of a number of large- and small-sized manufacturers of different types of these nails in their product portfolios. These players are focused on increasing their market share by adopting various strategies such as new product launches, research and development, mergers & acquisitions, and collaborations. Quality is a key factor for consumers, thus, the manufacturers are focusing on quality certification to gain consumer confidence.

Key players operating in the Construction Fasteners Industry are –

• Simpson Strong-Tie

• Grip-Rite

• Shandong Oriental Cherry Hardware Group

• Maze Nails

• TITIBI

• Pan Chem Corporation

• JE-IL WIRE PRODUCTION

• Duchesne

• BECK Fastener Group

• DEACERO

• Hilti Group

• MKT Fastening

• Power Fasteners

• FIXDEX Fastening Technology

• Illinois Tool Works Inc.

• Sika AG

• Würth Industrie Service GmbH & Co. KG

• REYHER