A Promising Future for the Beauty and Personal Care Products Industry 2023-2030

Beauty And Personal Care Products Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

Beauty And Personal Care Products Industry Data Book – Skin Care, Hair Care, Color Cosmetics and Fragrances Market

Grand View Research’s beauty and personal care products sector data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Beauty And Personal Care Products Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Skin Care Products Market Report Highlights

The Asia Pacific region was the largest revenue division for global revenue in 2022. The emerging markets of China and India due to a growing number of new product launches and rising concerns about skin health, harmful effects of UV rays, and skin conditions are likely to positively influence the Asia Pacific market for skin care products

In terms of product, the others segment is projected to grow at a substantial rate from 2023 to 2030. The other segment includes various types of skin care products such as face masks and serums. Serums are generally used to get a fresher, younger skin appearance

Based on distribution channel, the supermarkets & hypermarkets segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Owing to the increasing demand for cosmetic products and rising shelf space, these stores have placed trained professionals in the cosmetics and beauty aisles to provide customers with expert guidance and recommendations

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Beauty And Personal Care Products Industry Data Book – Skin Care, Hair Care, Color Cosmetics and Fragrances Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030, published by Grand View Research

Color Cosmetics Market Report Highlights

Facial products held the largest share of over 25.0% in 2018. Lip products are expected register the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2025

Online distribution channel is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2019 to 2025

Europe accounted for a revenue share of 29.5% in 2018

Fragrance Market Report Highlights

Personal care application led the global fragrance market, with a revenue share of over 47.8% in 2018

Online channels are expected to account for 8.2% of the global share by the end of 2025

North America led the market in 2018, accounting for 33.9% of the global share

New product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and capacity expansion are expected to remain the key strategies among the industry participants over the forecast period.

Go through the table of content of Beauty And Personal Care Products Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Hair Care Market Report Highlights

Consumers have become more conscious about the health and appearance of their hair. Concerns such as hair damage, dryness, dandruff, hair loss, and scalp issues have been driving the demand for hair care products over the last few years. Hair care brands continually invest in research and development to introduce innovative formulations, ingredients, and technologies. These advancements lead to the creation of new and improved products that offer enhanced benefits, such as nourishment, repair, and protection for different hair types and concerns.

Consumers are increasingly recognizing the importance of scalp health in maintaining healthy hair. There is a growing trend of conventional hair care products focusing on repairing and protecting damaged hair. These products aim to address concerns related to hair breakage, split ends, and heat damage caused by styling tools and chemical treatments. This is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Insights

The manufacturers adopt a variety of strategies, including acquisitions, the introduction of new products, partnerships, and the bolstering of their distribution networks, to achieve maximum company growth and a strong marketplace. Manufacturers of beauty and personal care products goods intend to strengthen their market positions by expanding their clientele. Therefore, major market players are pursuing mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives to achieve business development in the regional market.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research



About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter