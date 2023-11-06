Steel Industry Top Company Profile Analysis: Sinogiant Group, POSCO, SAIL, and NLMK

Steel Industry Data Book – Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Electrical Steel, Weathering Steel and Sintered Steel Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Carbon Steel Market Report Highlights

The global Carbon Steel Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% from 2020-2027.

Based on type, the low carbon steel segment accounted for the highest revenue share of nearly 90.0% in 2022. Availability of the product at an economical cost is likely to remain a key factor driving the segment growth.

Based on application, shipbuilding accounted for a revenue share of nearly 12.0% in 2022. The spike in shipping transportation in 2021 after the pandemic, aided market growth.

The construction segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.4%, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period. A positive outlook for the construction sector especially in emerging economies is projected to drive the segment growth.

Based on region, Asia Pacific dominated the global market with a revenue share of over 66.0% in 2022. This trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period. Availability of labor at an economical cost and increasing industrial outputs are the primary driving factors for the product demand to propel in the region.

Middle East & Africa is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.7%, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period. The increasing focus of the Gulf countries on non-oil & gas sectors is the primary factor driving segment growth.

Structural Steel Market Report Highlights

The global Structural Steel Market size was valued at USD 96.94 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on region, Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2022 on account of the growing infrastructural developments in the region

The non-residential application segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period due to the rising renovation activities and spending on infrastructure development

The industrial sub-segment led the non-residential application in 2022. Increasing construction of lightweight industrial building systems that make use of thin sheet-covered surfaces is the recent technological development, which is driving the demand for high-strength structural steel

Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the upcoming infrastructure-related projects in the Middle East

Competitive Landscape

The outlook for the steel markets has weakened quickly in the last quarter of 2022. Factors responsible for weaker prospectus include high energy prices, the global economic slowdown, rising inflation and the impacts of Russian war against Ukraine and sharp decline in the real estate sector and rising COVID infections. Global crude steel production has declined sharply in 2022 as the demand has contracted at the global level.

Key players operating in the Steel Industry are:

Fangda Steel

Gerdau S.A.

HBIS Group

Hyunda Liuzhou Steeli Steel

IMIDRO

