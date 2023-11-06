Footwear Industry: End-user Estimates and Demand Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Footwear Industry Data Book – Athletic, Non-athletic, Sustainable and Traditional/Non-sustainable Footwear Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s footwear industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Athletic Footwear Market Report Highlights

The global Athletic Footwear Market size was valued at USD 133.13 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2023-2030.

Based on type, the sports shoes segment held the second-largest revenue share in 2021. The rising health-conscious population, coupled with a high interest in athletic sports, is driving the demand for sports shoes

By end user, the men segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Sports shoes with flexibility, stability, traction, and durability are more popular among men. The women segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2021 owing to the high enthusiasm among the citizens for sports, fitness, and adventure activities

Sustainable Footwear Market Report Highlights

The global Sustainable Footwear Market size was valued at USD 6.78 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. Consumers in the region are looking for sustainable alternatives that align with their fashion preferences and support eco-friendly practices

Based on type, the athletic footwear segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. Continuous advancements in sustainable materials, such as recycled plastics, organic textiles, and bio-based materials, are enabling the production of high-performance athletic footwear. These innovative materials reduce environmental impact and attract consumers looking for eco-friendly options

In terms of end-user, the women’s footwear segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. The growing awareness of sustainable fashion, particularly among women, is a significant driving force behind the increasing demand for sustainable footwear within this demographic.

Competitive Landscape

To achieve business growth in regional markets, multinational players are actively pursuing strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives. These efforts enable them to expand their presence and market share in specific regions through partnerships or acquisitions of local companies.

Key players operating in the Footwear Industry are:

Skechers U.S.A, Inc

ECCO Sko A/S

Crocs Retail, LLC

Under Armour, Inc

Wolverine Worldwide, Inc.

