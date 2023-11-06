Angel Air Ambulance Service in Bangalore has Been Recognized for Its Dedicated Patient Transportation Service

Bangalore, India, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — When the cases of COVID-19 were on the rise air ambulances were considered as the most direct and risk-free medium of medical transport that delivered non-discomforting air medical transportation without getting the patient in contact with anyone. Ever since then, the Air Ambulance Service in Bangalore offered by Angel Air Ambulance is considered the most effective solution that can be helpful in transferring critical patients to the medical facility of the selected choice without letting the patient experience any complications during the journey. Get fully facilitated air ambulance service from our company!

We operate with oxygen cylinders, cardiac monitors, infusion pumps, nebulizers, suction machines, SPO2 machines, IV fluid, syringes, medicines, temporary pacemakers, nebulizers, defibrillators, etc. considered beneficial in keeping patients sound throughout the process of relocation. We at Air Ambulance from Bangalore also have an aero-medically certified team comprising flight physicians, certified nurses, and trained paramedics to care for the health and well-being of the patients all along the journey.

Angel Air Ambulance Service in Ranchi Operates with Medical Escorts in the Air Ambulance

Angel Air Ambulance Service in Ranchi is a company that has attained the expertise to carefully plan, organize, and deliver a medical flight to the highest standards so that patients can be shifted to the healthcare facility without letting patients have any difficulties on the way. We have built a reliable reputation and have proven to be a global leader in offering air medical transportation service to patients in times of critical emergency. We never fail to appear to support the patients with our unending care and medical support extended to them while they are in an emergency situation and require to be shifted to an appropriate medical center for better treatment.

Every now and then the team at Air Ambulance in Ranchi keeps receiving requests for transferring patients from the resident location to different cities for better treatment and at one such incident our team got a request to shift a patient with head trauma to a healthcare center of a metropolitan city. Within a short period of time, the patient was loaded inside the charter air ambulance with the help of an automated stretcher system and was offered the right medication to keep him stable throughout the journey. The evacuation process was completed without any unevenness caused on our part!