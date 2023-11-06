Lucintel Forecasts the Global Automotive Fuel Injector Market to Reach $15.4 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive fuel injector market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle markets. The global automotive fuel injector market is expected to reach an estimated $15.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, growing adoption of direct injection engines, and rising demand for turbocharged and supercharged engines.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in automotive fuel injector market to 2030 by mounting (central port injector, throttle body injector, and multiport & direct fuel injector), fuel injected (diesel fuel injectors and gasoline fuel injectors), pressure range (high pressure injectors and low pressure injectors), vehicle type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, central port injector, throttle body injector, and multiport & direct fuel injector are the major segments of automotive fuel injector market by mounting. Lucintel forecasts that multiport & direct fuel injector is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its advantages like good reliability, lower emissions of vapor and faster prime in hot restarts.

Within this market, passenger vehicle will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for more fuel efficient cars, higher purchasing power, and growing production of automotive components in the region.

Continental, Infineon Technologies, Robert Bosch, Hitachi, Delphi Automotive, Woodward, and Keihin are the major suppliers in the automotive fuel injector market.

