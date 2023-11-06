Lucintel Forecasts the Global Automotive Electric Fuel Pump Market to Reach $17.1 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive electric fuel pump market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle markets. The global automotive electric fuel pump market is expected to reach an estimated $17.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, growing adoption of multi-port fuel injection system based automotive, and rising demand for electric vehicles.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in automotive electric fuel pump market to 2030 by product type (brushed DC and brushless DC), technology (turbine style, sliding vane, and roller vane), application (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, turbine style, sliding vane, and roller vane are the major segments of automotive electric fuel pump market by technology. Lucintel forecasts that turbine style is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its improved operating capabilities at very high speeds and lower current drawing capabilities.

Within this market, passenger car will remain the largest segment due to its rising production as well as demand in developing nations like India, China, and Brazil.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to high consumer and industrial demand for passenger cars and heavy commercial vehicles in the region.

General Motors, Robert Bosch, Visteon, Denso, Federal-Mogul, Continental, and Delphi Automotive are the major suppliers in the automotive electric fuel pump market.

