According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global paternity & relationship testing services market looks promising with opportunities in the legal, migrant, clinical, and discretionary markets. The global paternity & relationship testing services market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing prevalence of genetic disorders and chromosomal abnormalities, increasing awareness towards the benefits of DNA testing, and rising demand for legal paternity testing.

In this market, instruments, reagents and kits, and software and services are the major segments of paternity & relationship testing services market by product.

Lucintel forecasts that reagents and kits will remain the largest segment as it includes DNA extraction kits, PCR kits, and reagents for gel electrophoresis and other analytical techniques which are important for performing paternity and relationship testing.

Within this market, legal will remain the largest segment due to rising need for establishing paternity for child support and other legal purposes and thus resolving child custody disputes.

North America will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Alphabiolabs, Bureau Veritas, Canadian DNA Services, Easy DNA, Eurofins Scientific, Gene By Gene, Genex Diagnostics, Intelligenetics, Invitae Corporation, and Laboratory Corporation Of America are the major suppliers in the paternity & relationship testing services market.

