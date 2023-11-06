CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global panic disorders market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, mental healthcare centre, and asylum markets. The global panic disorders market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing number of patients suffering from panic disorders and rising awareness and initiatives for mental health.

In this market, tablets and injections are the major segments of panic disorders market by dosage.

Lucintel forecasts that tablets will remain the larger segment as it helps in reducing the frequency and severity of panic attacks.

Within this market, mental healthcare center will remain the largest segment as it delivers wide range of services, such as individual and group therapy, medication management, and crisis intervention.

North America will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to rising awareness towards mental health and presence of highly developed healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Mylan, Astrazeneca, Abbott, Baxter, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly And Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, and Glaxosmithkline are the major suppliers in the panic disorders market.

