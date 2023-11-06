Lucintel Forecasts the Global Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints Market to Reach $8.9 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global orthopedic braces & support, casting and splints market looks promising with opportunities in the orthopedic clinics, hospitals, over the counter, and e-commerce markets. The global orthopedic braces & support, casting and splints market is expected to reach an estimated $8.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing incidence of orthopedic diseases, high occurrence of accidents, and surge in geriatric population.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in orthopedic braces & support, casting and splints market to 2030 by type (orthopedic braces and supports, casting supplies & equipment, and splinting supplies & equipment), distribution channel (orthopedic clinics, hospitals, over the counter, and e-commerce), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, orthopedic braces and supports, casting supplies & equipment, and splinting supplies & equipment are the major segments of orthopedic braces & support, casting and splints market by type. Lucintel forecasts that orthopedic braces and supports is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing incidence of orthopedic ailments and conditions.

Within this market, hospitals will remain the largest segment due to growing number of hospital across the world.

North America will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to rising elderly population and growing number of surgical procedures in the region.

3M, Össur Corporate, Bsn Medical, Deroyal Industries, Djo Global, Orfit Industries, Spencer Italia, Prime Medical, Breg, and Stryker Corporation are the major suppliers in the orthopedic braces & support, casting and splints market.

