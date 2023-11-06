Lucintel Forecasts the Global Synthetic Wax Market to Reach $14.0 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global synthetic wax market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, construction, plastic, paint & coating, textile, and paper & packaging markets. The global synthetic wax market is expected to reach an estimated $14.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are high adaption of synthetic polymer waxes in the automotive industry, growing demand for organic and eco-friendly product, and improvements in industrial processes by technology and their economical.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in synthetic wax market to 2030 by type (polyethylene wax, fischer-tropsch wax, polypropylene wax, and others), end use (automotive, construction, plastic, paint & coating, textile, paper & packaging, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, polyethylene wax, fischer-tropsch wax, and polypropylene wax are the major segments of synthetic wax market by type. Lucintel forecasts that polyethylene wax will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because of its rising usage in plastics, coatings, and adhesives.

Within this market, automotive is expected to witness the highest growth due to growing usage in car polish, tire wax, and undercoating for number of performance benefits, such as high durability, water resistance, and UV protection.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to high adapotion in packaging, personal care, and textiles in this region.

BASF, Blended Waxes, Clariant International, Dow Corning, Evonik Industries, Exxonmobil Fuels & Lubricants, Honeywell International, Koster Keunen, Lubrizol, and Micro Powders are the major suppliers in the synthetic wax market.

