Lucintel Forecasts the Global Power Air Purifying Respirator Market to Reach $3.9 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global power air purifying respirator market looks promising with opportunities in the oil & gas, metal fabrication, agricultural, food & beverage, fire services, petrochemical/chemical, industrial, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and mining markets. The global power air purifying respirator market is expected to reach an estimated $3.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are occurrence of various infectious biohazards, stringent regulations and standards mandating the use of respiratory protective equipment in various industries, and increasing need for the health and safety of workers.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in power air purifying respirator market to 2030 by product (half mask, full face mask, helmets, and hoods & visors), application (oil & gas, metal fabrication, agricultural, food & beverage, fire services, petrochemical/chemical, industrial, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, half mask, full face mask, helmets, and hoods & visors are the major segments of power air purifying respirator market by product. Lucintel forecasts that full-face masks will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to protection against hazards, such as asbestos stripping and disposal activities.

Within this market, industrial will remain the largest segment due to high demand for workers to prevent them from numerous health and safety hazards, such as biological & blood borne pathogens hazards, waste anesthetic gas exposures, and potential chemical & drug exposures.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to strict norms for occupational health & safety ruled by regulatory bodies, such as the occupational safety and health administration and American national standard institution to provide employee safety in the region.

3M, Avon Rubber, Bullard, ILC Dover, Honeywell, Dragerwerk, and Optrel are the major suppliers in the power air purifying respirator market.

