Lucintel Forecasts the Global Mobile Power Plant Market to Reach $2.0 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global mobile power plant market looks promising with opportunities in the oil & gas, emergency power, and remote area electrification markets. The global mobile power plant market is expected to reach an estimated $2.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 18.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for electricity in remote locations, expansion of power grid and huge investment in infrastructure projects, as well as, growing economic growth and industrialization in underdeveloped areas.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in mobile power plant market to 2030 by capacity (1-10 MW, 10-20 MW, and above 20 MW), fuel type (natural gas/LPG, diesel, and others), application (oil & gas, emergency power, remote area electrification, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, 1-10 MW, 10-20 MW, and above 20 MW are the major segments of mobile power plant market by capacity. Lucintel forecasts that above 20 MW is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of large-scale power generation requirements of various industries, rising need for emergency power generation, and growing demand to meet peak power demand.

Within this market, oil & gas will remain the largest segment because of large number of oil and gas exploration and production activities, especially in remote and underdeveloped areas.

APAC is expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period due to growing investments in Southeast Asia’s coastal electrification projects and a rise in the frequency of catastrophic disasters in China, Japan, and India.

Siemens, APR Energy, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, PW Power Systems, GE, Metka, Solar Turbines, Turbine Technology Services, Vicor, and Ethos Energy are the major suppliers in the mobile power plant market.

