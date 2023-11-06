Lucintel Forecasts the Global Intravenous Solution Market to Reach $23.3 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global intravenous solution market looks promising with opportunities in the total parenteral nutrition and peripheral parenteral nutrition markets. The global intravenous solution market is expected to reach an estimated $23.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising incidence of diseases like gastrointestinal disorders, neurological conditions, and cancer, swift growth of medical facilities, including clinics, hospitals, and specialized care units, and growth of advanced healthcare technology.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in intravenous solution market to 2030 by product (total parenteral nutrition and peripheral parenteral nutrition), nutrients (carbohydrates, vitamins & minerals, single dose amino acids, parenteral lipid emulsion, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, carbohydrates, vitamins & minerals, single dose amino acids, and parenteral lipid emulsion are the major segments of intravenous solution market by nutrients. Lucintel forecasts that single dose amino acids will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it provides complete nutritional support to patients who cannot eat or absorb enough food through regular digestive means.

Within this market, total parenteral nutrition is expected to witness the higher growth because it provides complete nutritional support to patients.

Europe is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because of strong presence of key players, ease of drug availability, and established healthcare infrastructure.

Pfizer, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, Vifor Pharma Management, Grifols, Henry Schein, Soxa Formulations & Research, B. Braun Melsungen, Baxter International, and Fresenius Kabi are the major suppliers in the intravenous solution market.

