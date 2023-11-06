Lucintel Forecasts the Global Ferrosilicon Market to Reach $15.4 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global ferrosilicon market looks promising with opportunities in the carbon & other alloy steel, stainless steel, electric steel, and cast iron markets. The global ferrosilicon market is expected to reach an estimated $15.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing usage of ferrosilicon in the steel industry as an inoculant in cast iron and as a deoxidizer, rising investments toward infrastructural developments, and increasing need in the automobile industry for high-strength, lightweight materials that perform better.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in ferrosilicon market to 2030 by end use (carbon & other alloy steel, stainless steel, cast iron, and others), application (deoxidizer, inoculants, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, deoxidizer and inoculants are the major segments of ferrosilicon market by application. Lucintel forecasts that deoxidizers is expected to witness laregst growth over the forecast period due to expanding use of steel in the automobile sector, which thrives continuously owing to its booming sales, as well as, rising silicon and steel production worldwide.

Within this market, carbon & other alloy steel will remain the largest segment because it provides increased durability and strength when added to carbon steel while it is being produced, as well as, it helps to strengthen its mechanical qualities and corrosion and wear resistance.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to significant potential for infrastructure growth combined with ongoing investment in the automotive sectors, as well as, technical developments in the field of metallurgy in this region.

Elkem, Eurasian Resources, Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited, Finnfjord, Ferroglobe, IMFA, and OM Holdings are the major suppliers in the ferrosilicon market.

