Lucintel Forecasts the Global Cap & Closure Market to Reach $98.3 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cap & closure market looks promising with opportunities in the food, beverage, healthcare, and cosmetics & toiletries markets. The global cap & closure market is expected to reach an estimated $98.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for alcoholic & non-alcoholic beverages, growing knowledge of the advantages of eating a healthy diet, and increasing demand globally for bottled water.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in cap & closure market to 2030 by type (plastic caps & closures, metal caps & closures, and others caps & closures), raw materials (plastic, metals, and others), end use (food, beverage, healthcare, cosmetics & toiletries, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, plastic and metals are the major segments of cap & closure market by raw material. Lucintel forecasts that plastic is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to long life span, requirement for reclose-ability, the desired product image, as well as, reduced biodegradability and carbon dioxide emissions during manufacturing.

Within this market, beverages will remain the largest segment because of rising demand for packaged beverages, growing demand for sustainable packaging, and the increasing popularity of online beverage sales.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because of rising consumption of packaged and processed foods and beverages along with rising disposable incomes.

Crown, Amcor, Closure Systems International, Ball, Silgan Holding, Berry, and Aptar are the major suppliers in the cap & closure market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Chondroplasty Market

Helicobacter Pylori Testing Market

Healthcare Big Data Analytic Market

Liver Health Supplement Market

Medical Scrub Market

C Reactive Protein Testing Market