Hand Protection Equipment Industry: Bargaining Power of Suppliers Study

The global Disposable Gloves Market size was valued at USD 10.29 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2023-2030.

By material, the nitrile segment is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030 in terms of revenue owing to the increasing adoption of nitrile gloves in the chemical, medical, painting, laboratory, dentistry, and oil sectors

Based on product, powder-free gloves accounted for the largest revenue share of over 74.0% in 2022 on account of the rising preference for non-powdered gloves across many industries, including chemical, medical, and food processing

The medical and healthcare end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 79.9% in 2022 owing to its ability to provide barrier protection against the risk associated with the on-the-job transmission of germs and other environmental contaminants

The market in India is likely to witness significant growth from 2023 to 2030 on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the growing healthcare industry owing to the rising expenditure by the public and private players and growing disposable incomes

The global Disposable Medical Gloves Market size was valued at USD 7.65 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030.

The natural rubber material segment contributed to the maximum revenue share in 2022. These materials are flexible and easy to wear & use, which makes them ideal for use in handling water-based or biological materials

The demand for surgical disposable medical gloves is expected to witness significant growth from 2023 to 2030 on account of precise sizing and design that offers high accuracy and tactile sensitivity as required by healthcare workers

The hospital end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, which increased the number of hospital visits and re-admissions

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rapidly growing healthcare infrastructure including hospitals and clinics coupled with rising medical tourism

In December 2021, Supermax Corp. Berhad incorporated Maxter Healthcare Inc., a new wholly-owned subsidiary in the U.S. to produce Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and medical gloves

The industry focuses on research & development activities to develop new technologies for manufacturing products and integration across various stages of the value chain to gain a competitive edge in the market. Strategies adopted by the companies includes product portfolio expansion, product development, and distribution network expansion.

Halyard Health, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Globus (Shetland) Ltd.

MAPA Professional

