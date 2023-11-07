Lucintel Forecasts the Global Thermal Barrier Coating Market to Reach $19.1 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global thermal barrier coating market looks promising with opportunities in the stationary power plants, aerospace, and automotive markets. The global thermal barrier coating market is expected to reach an estimated $19.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are high adaption for thermal barrier coatings in various applications, such as automotive, energy, and aerospace, advancements in technology within the automobile industry, as well as, stringent environmental regulations and a focus on energy efficiency.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in thermal barrier coating market to 2030 by product (metals, ceramics, intermetallics, and others), technology (cold barrier, flame barrier, plasma barrier, high-velocity oxy-fuel, and electric arc barrier), combination (ceramic YSZ, Al2O3 (aluminium oxide), mcraly, mullite-based, and others), application (stationary power plants, aerospace, automotive, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, metals, ceramics, and intermetallics are the major segments of thermal barrier coating market by application type. Lucintel forecasts that ceramics will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to limited thermal conductivity, elevated thermal expansion coefficient, and robust erosion resistance.

Within this market, aerospace will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for cutting-edge and exceptionally efficient aero-engine technologies.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing product demand across diverse applications including stationary power plants, aerospace, automotive, and more.

Praxair Surface Technologies, Metallisation, Flame Spray Coating, Precision Coating, Mesocoat, Cincinnati Thermal Spray, ASB Industries, Thermion, A&A Company, and TWI major suppliers in the thermal barrier coating market.

