Lucintel Forecasts the Global Tableware Market to Reach $69.9 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global tableware market looks promising with opportunities in the glassware, metalware, ceramicware, and fiberware markets. The global tableware market is expected to reach an estimated $69.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are economic expansion in developing nations and the creation of aesthetically pleasing dinnerware, rising disposable income, changing lifestyle, and growth of residential development.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in tableware market to 2030 by product (glassware, ceramicware, metalware, and plastic/fiberware), distribution channel (online and offline), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, online and offline are the major segments of tableware market by application type. Lucintel forecasts that offline will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the growing consumer interest in ceramics and concerns about the handling of fragile goods during delivery.

Within this market, metalware will remain the largest segment due to the popularity of aluminum and stainless steel for tableware.

Europe is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to high utilization of various dinnerware kinds and a rise in the consumer group’s purchasing power.

Inter Ikea, Tesco, Meyer, Cuisinart, Saint-Louis, Mikasa, Raynaud Limoges, Bernardaud, Waterford Wedgewood, and Puiforcat are the major suppliers in the tableware market.

